Loudoun man apprehended after pointing gun, crashing car in police chase

A man pointed a gun at a Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy before fleeing, pointing a gun at a construction worker a short time later and then crashing the car he was driving after deputies say they tried to serve him multiple felony warrants.

The chase happened along the Fairfax-Loudoun County, Virginia, line on Thursday night.

Deputies said Terry Settles, 48, was seen getting into the passenger-side of a car in South Riding. But when deputies tried to pull the car over, the sheriff’s office said the car turned into the McBryde Terrace neighborhood.

Then, deputies say Settles pushed the driver out of the car and climbed behind the wheel. When a deputy tried to apprehend Settles, he pointed a gun at the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy went to take cover and Settles shut the door on him. Deputies said Settles backed into a sheriff’s car before driving off into Fairfax County. Deputies say they then lost sight of the vehicle and began coordinating with Fairfax County Police.

The sheriff’s office was told that Settles pulled a gun on a construction worker near Bull Run Post Office Road in Loudoun County.

Law enforcement from the Fairfax County Police Department, the Prince William County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Park Police helicopter helped search for Settles.

Settles was found in a wooded area between Bull Run Post Office Road and Braddock Road, armed with a knife and refusing to come out of the woods, according to deputies.

Soon after, he was taken into custody. Both a knife and a gun were found at the scene. No members of law enforcement were hurt in the pursuit. Settles was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies said Settles abandoned the car he was driving in a wooded area near where he was found after he was “involved in a single-vehicle crash.”

He was arrested on multiple charges including attempted aggravated murder, two counts of assault on law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked license.

Fairfax County, Prince William County, and Frederick County all served Settles with warrants. Settles is at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.