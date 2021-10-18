Loudoun Co. activates new roadway message boards, TV cameras

Transportation officials in Loudoun County activated new roadway messaging signs and television cameras along five roadways Monday morning, adding to its fleet of “intelligent” transportation systems.

Transportation officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, activated new roadway messaging signs and television cameras along five roadways Monday morning, adding to its fleet of “intelligent” transportation systems.

The newly installed “dynamic” signs and closed-circuit televisions cameras (CCTV) were added to roadway areas along U.S. Route 50, the Loudoun County Parkway and Virginia Route 7, Loudoun County announced in a statement.

“These signs will enable drivers to be better informed and make safer and more coordinated commuting decisions,” county officials said.

The new locations include the following:

Route 50 east of Tall Cedar Parkway;

Route 50 east of Loudoun County Parkway;

Route 50 east of Stone Spring Boulevard;

Loudoun County Parkway north of Route 50;

Route 7 Bypass west of Route 15.

Each location has two large messaging signs facing both directions of traffic and a CCTV camera mounted on a pole. The equipment is the median of the roadway.

“By tying into the CCTV cameras, VDOT’s Transportation Operations Center can stay updated on incidents on the roads and share accurate information with the public, traffic reporters and law enforcement and fire-rescue agencies,” officials said.

The message signs and cameras will be integrated into the VDOT statewide 511 system so users can get the most updated information on roadway incidents, which is available through the VDOT website, by telephone or a smartphone app.