Loudoun County woman dies after alleged domestic assault involving hammer

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 5:59 PM

A woman whom the Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said was assaulted by her husband earlier this month has died.

Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, 44, died Sunday night from injuries suffered when her husband, Peter Lollobrigido, 49, hit her with a hammer in their apartment in the Stone Spring Apartments, on Glasscock Field Drive, in Sterling, Sept. 19.

Peter Lollobrigido was arrested at the time and charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, and the sheriffs said more charges are pending.

He’s being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

