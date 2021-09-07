Loudoun Co. woman killed in Outer Banks boating accident

Brandi Cash, 29, of Round Hill died Monday when the boat she had rented ran aground on a sand shoal near the Ocracoke Ferry terminal.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, woman is dead after her boat struck a sandbar in North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Monday afternoon.

Twenty-nine-year-old Round Hill resident Brandi A. Cash died Monday when the boat she had rented ran aground on a sand shoal around 2 p.m. near the Ocracoke Ferry terminal.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Cash was thrown from her boat and then run over by it. She later died of her injuries.

North Carolina officials said Cash had been traveling southwest across Hatteras Inlet in a rented vessel from Hatteras Parasail. Units were dispatched to her rescue after a 911 call.

The incident remains under investigation as of Tuesday. The National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard and Hyde County Sheriff’s Office also responded for assistance.