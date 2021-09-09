9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Loudoun Co. police search for shirtless man who fired gun

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

September 9, 2021, 11:15 PM

Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, are searching for a man who shot a gun and then ran off into the woods Thursday evening.

The man fired a round outside after a domestic argument in the area east of Steeler Lake off Route 7, according the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured during the shooting and police have recovered the gun used.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking into a wooded along Snickersville Turnpike just east of Foggy Bottom Road. Together with Fairfax County police, officers conducted a ground and aerial search at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man is 42-years-old. 6-feet-2, bald and wearing jeans without a shirt. The man is not believed to be armed.

Police are asking anyone who sees this man to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Below is is a map of where the man was last seen.

