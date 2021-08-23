CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Virginia man caught trying to bring handgun onto plane at Dulles

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 23, 2021, 3:14 PM

TSA officers caught a man trying to carry this loaded handgun onto his flight out of Washington Dulles International Airport on Sunday. (TSA photo)

A man from Herndon, Virginia, was caught Sunday trying to bring a loaded .380-caliber handgun onto his flight out of Dulles International Airport.

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration alerted Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

The penalty for such an offense ranges from $3,000 to $10,000 in fines, plus a criminal referral for the first offense, according to TSA guidelines.

It’s the 10th gun confiscated at Dulles this year, TSA said.

Travelers are allowed to travel with firearms if they’re in checked baggage, properly packed and declared at the ticket counter. The guns can’t be loaded, and they have to be packed in a hard-sided, locked case separately from ammunition.

More information on traveling with firearms can be found on the TSA website.

