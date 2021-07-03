Round Hill man faces murder charges in Loudoun Co. stabbing death

A Loudoun County woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning. The local sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

A Loudoun County woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning, according to authorities and a suspect is being held without bond.

Stone L. Colburn, 23, of Round Hill was detained by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder. Colburn was also charged with unlawfully stabbing, cutting and wounding in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies arrived at a home near Route 7 on Stoneleigh Drive in Round Hill at 10 a.m. and found the woman dead. They also detained the suspect.

Another woman and a child were also in the home. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The stabbing happened close to the location shown on the map below.