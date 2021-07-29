2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesburg creates task force…

Leesburg creates task force to review need for police advisory commission

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

July 29, 2021, 7:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Leesburg Town Council in Virginia is moving forward with creating a citizen task force to review the need for a police advisory commission.

The town council passed the measure to create the task force on a narrow 4-3 vote on Tuesday.

The task force will evaluate the Leesburg police department’s policies and protocols including training guidelines, citizen engagement and educational outreach.

Mayor Kelly Burk and council members Suzanne Fox and Kari Nacy voted against the measure.

“This is not the right time to be doing this and we have to be very careful what we do and how we do it,” Burk said during a meeting.

“There is nothing wrong at this point with the Leesburg Police Department.”

Other council members supported the measure, including Vice Mayor Fernando “Marty” Martinez, who in past meetings has said the task force could help improve community trust in law enforcement.

Each member of the council will appoint a Leesburg resident to the task force.

According to the resolution, task force members must have experience or familiarity with police policies, procedures, and law enforcement operations.

Members cannot be involved with human resource issues or personal matters within the Leesburg police department.

Representatives from the Leesburg police department, the town manager’s office and town attorney’s office will offer support.

The task force will present a report on their findings to the council in six months.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up