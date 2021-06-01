JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Loudoun County

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 7:37 PM

One woman died and another woman is seriously injured following a car crash in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said that at approximately 2:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling on Pacific Boulevard when it came upon stopped traffic at the intersection with Old Ox Road in Sterling, Virginia. The Camry did not press the brakes in time and sideswiped two vehicles before crashing into and going underneath a box truck.

The woman driver was taken to Reston Hospital for serious injuries, police said. The woman passenger died at the scene. She has not yet been identified, as police are still working to notify next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

