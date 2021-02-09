CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Anne Arundel Co. cancels some vaccine appointments | Fauci on COVID-19 vaccines | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Counterfeit rock legend guitars…

Counterfeit rock legend guitars seized at Dulles International Airport

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

February 9, 2021, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The collection of counterfeit guitars consisted of 27 Gibson, six Fender, two CF Martin and one Paul Reed Smith guitars.
Courtesy of Customs and Border Protection
Jimmy Page’s Gibson Double Neck made the fake collection.
Courtesy of Customs and Border Protection
Here is a close look at one of the guitars seized.
Courtesy of Customs and Border Protection
Among the counterfeit guitars was this Gibson Slash autographed model.
Courtesy of Customs and Border Protection
(1/4)

With some songs, you just need to hear one or two notes to recognize who’s playing — and sometimes you can tell just by the sound of the guitar.

More than three dozen high-end guitars — including a double neck Gibson SG, like the one used by Jimmy Page in Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” as well as an autographed Les Paul from Guns and Roses guitarist Slash — were confiscated at Dulles International Airport, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers identified them as counterfeit.

The agency said 36 guitars arrived in separate shipments from China on the same day — Dec. 15. Officers suspected they were phony, and conducted an investigation.

The collection included 27 Gibson, six Fenders, two CF Martin acoustics, and one Paul Reed Smith guitars.

Many of the guitars were of the Les Paul line of custom guitars, including the one supposedly autographed by Slash.

The most expensive was a Gibson Ace Frehley guitar — the guitar named for KISS’ lead guitarist had a suggested retail price of $9,000.

If the guitars were real, their manufacturer’s suggested retail price would add up to $158,692.

According to CBP, the guitars were addressed to 21 different U.S. states, and one was destined for Australia.

Investigators worked with the trademark holders to confirm the guitars were counterfeits. No additional counterfeit guitars arrived after the mid-December influx.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC: ‘Changing culture one company at a time’

Army's new CIO vows 'ruthless' approach to cutting legacy systems

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

Senate confirms former Obama chief of staff to oversee VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up