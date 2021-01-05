Loudoun Co. man arrested in shooting of cat with pellet gun

A Leesburg, Virginia, man has been charged in connection with the pellet gun shooting of a cat. The cat had to euthanized. The arrest comes after at least 10 cats were shot in Loudoun County.

A Virginia man will be arraigned later this month on charges he shot a cat in Sterling late last year.

The cat, found with multiple wounds and fractures from a pellet gun last November, had to be euthanized, according to Loudoun Animal Services.

Loudoun County deputies assisted Loudoun County Humane Law Enforcement officers in apprehending Jonathan Tyler Davis, 28, of Leesburg, on Monday.

A tip about the cat and other 2020 cat shootings led to Davis’ arrest. The cat shootings have prompted rewards up to $8,000.

The Loudoun Community Cat Coalition said in December that at least 10 cats have been shot in 2020, and five have died.

“Through this investigation, we have felt the support of our community and we are relieved to be able to give them an answer in this case,” LCAS Humane Law Enforcement Chief Chris Brosan said in a news release.

“We remain dedicated and will continue our investigations until justice has been served for all these cats and their heartbroken families.”

It is unclear whether Davis is linked to the other incidents.

Davis was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on the felony charge on Jan. 26. If convicted, he could be prohibited by court order from owning a companion animal.