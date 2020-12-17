Loudoun County animal welfare groups offer reward for cat killer

The Loudoun County Cat Coalition said that at least 10 cats have been shot in 2020, with five dying from their injuries.

Several animal welfare organizations in Loudoun County, Virginia, are pooling resources to offer an $8,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of someone who has been killing cats in the county.

Along with the cat coalition, the Humane Society of Loudoun County, 4 Paw Rescue Team, Friends of Homeless Animals and PetConnect Rescue have each pledged $1,000 and The Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services pledged $3,000 to help find the person responsible.

“Someone knows who is shooting the cats. Please come forward with information to help stop these cruel acts,” said LCCC President Tom Bove. “Do the right thing. We must stand together as a community and never, ever tolerate animal cruelty.”

Killing or maiming a companion animal, such as dogs and cats, could result in a felony under Virginia law.

Anyone with information into the case can call Loudoun County Animal Services at 703-777-0406. Callers can remain anonymous.