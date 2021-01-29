CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesberg man pleads guilty…

Leesberg man pleads guilty to $2.5 million pandemic fraud

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 5:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining $2.5 million in federal coronavirus loans and using the money to buy an airplane and luxury car.

Didier Kindambu, 49, of Leesburg, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Alexandria to bank fraud.

Prosecutors say Kindambu applied for two loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program for his companies, Papillon Holding and Papillon Air.

He submitted fraudulent documentation that his companies employed dozens of workers with millions of dollars in annual payroll when in reality he had few, if any employees.

He received $2.5 million in loans and spent the money on a Lexus, a Cessna turboprop aircraft, jewelry and other personal expenses, according to prosecutors.

He is scheduled for sentencing in August. Sentencing guidelines call for a four-year term, but in court papers Kindambu’s lawyer, Kevin Carroll, said his client is hopeful of receiving a substantially shorter term.

Carroll said in a statement that Kindambu “looks forward to making the necessary restitution to the government and taxpayers.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up