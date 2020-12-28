CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Small, 'experimental' aircraft makes…

Small, ‘experimental’ aircraft makes emergency landing in Virginia

Anna Gawel

December 28, 2020, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A small, experimental aircraft made an emergency landing in Purcellville, Virginia. (Photo Courtesy Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing in a field in Purcellville, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police described it as a “private, experimental aircraft”

Neither the pilot, a 51-year-old man from Purcellville, nor his passenger, a 24-year-old man from Fairfax, were injured.

The aircraft, which was not damaged, made the cautionary landing when the engine began acting up, according to Virginia State Police.

The men were on a recreational flight and had taken off from Leesburg Executive Airport (where they were expected to return to).

State police were alerted to an aircraft making an emergency landing in the area at 12:07 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found the aircraft in the 38000 block of Piggott Bottom Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up