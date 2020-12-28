Small, ‘experimental’ aircraft makes emergency landing in Virginia

A small, experimental aircraft had to make an emergency landing in a field in Purcellville, Virginia, on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police described it as a “private, experimental aircraft”

Neither the pilot, a 51-year-old man from Purcellville, nor his passenger, a 24-year-old man from Fairfax, were injured.

The aircraft, which was not damaged, made the cautionary landing when the engine began acting up, according to Virginia State Police.

The men were on a recreational flight and had taken off from Leesburg Executive Airport (where they were expected to return to).

State police were alerted to an aircraft making an emergency landing in the area at 12:07 p.m. About 10 minutes later, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found the aircraft in the 38000 block of Piggott Bottom Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.