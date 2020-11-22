CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia man charged with assault for blowing on two women outside Trump National Golf Club

Matthew Delaney

November 22, 2020, 6:15 PM

A man from Sterling, Virginia was charged with misdemeanor assault after he blew on two women outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said that it charged Raymond Deskins, 61, with simple assault after a warrant was obtained by a citizen through the county’s magistrate. Deskins was released on summons.

A video of the incident was first reported by Fox 5, which shows Deskins arguing with two women before walking closer to them and huffing an exaggerated breath in their direction.

He is seen wearing a Trump-Pence campaign shirt and has a flotation device that looks like President Donald Trump around his waist.

The sheriff’s office tweeted out early Sunday afternoon that those involved in the incident could seek a citizen warrant through the Loudoun County Magistrate because police didn’t witness the event themselves and the video did not show the entire incident.

