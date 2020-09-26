Loudoun County urges child involvement in preparing for emergencies

Loudoun County says that National Preparedness Month is a good time to teach your children what to do in an emergency.

To start? Make an emergency supply kit together.

The Department of Homeland Security’s website, ready.gov, outlines how to involve your kids and teens at all ages.

The projects encourage children to think about what would happen if they were to lose power and not have access to the internet, TV or a computer.

It encourages parents to ask their children questions such as how they would keep their food cold and how to get clean water out of the faucet.

There are online computer games online to keep the kids interested. One has you go on adventures to help your friends spot disasters and learn how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe while the other simulates how to find what you need in your house to be prepared.

There’s a downloadable checklist for children to search around your house and become “a disaster master.” The ultimate goal is to help families before, during and after an emergency.

For teens, there’s information on joining the youth preparedness council or starting a teen community response team in your community.