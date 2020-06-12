Loudoun South Little League makes heartbreaking decision and won’t play this year

Loudon South, who represented Virginia in the 2019 Little League World Series, has canceled its 2020 season.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing LSLL is officially canceling our spring 2020 season at this time.” Loudoun South Little League President Joe Soricelli said in a statement on the organization’s website.

Soricelli called his decision “heartbreaking.”

The statement said one of the factors that went into the decision to cancel the season, was difficulty knowing how to move forward safely with coronavirus remaining a public health issue.

The 2019 Loudoun South team won the Southeast Regional Championship, making it the first Virginia team in 25 years to go to the Little League World Series, held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, last August.

While the team fell short of snagging the Little League World Series title, Loudoun South’s pitchers threw two no-hitters in the team’s first games, becoming only the sixth U.S. team to accomplish the feat in Williamsport.

The team was so popular during its Little League World Series run that Dick’s Sports Goods around the region had a hard time keeping the team’s T-shirts in stock.

