‘Theoretical’ coronavirus risk cited as judge denies Va. murder suspect’s release

A Virginia judge won't release an accused murderer because the risk of Brian Welsh contracting the coronavirus in jail is "theoretical and speculative."

A Loudoun County, Virginia, judge denied a defense motion to grant pretrial release to the man charged with the 2018 armed murder of an Aldie woman and her adult son, saying the risk of Brian Welsh contracting COVID-19 in jail is “theoretical and speculative.”

As WTOP first reported Monday, defense attorney Thomas Walsh requested electronic monitoring for Welsh: “The unprecedented and extraordinarily dangerous nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has become apparent.”

Welsh was indicted in October 2019 on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a gun in the commission of felony, in the deaths of Mala Manwani, 65, and Rishi Manwani, 32.

Earlier this month, Loudoun County prosecutors — as a speedy trial deadline approached — joined the defense in asking Welsh be released with GPS monitoring until his October trial.

In a Wednesday order, Circuit Court Judge James Fisher denied the defense request.

More Coronavirus News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.