Suspect sought in Loudoun County indecent exposure incident

Abigail Constantino

March 18, 2020, 10:54 PM

A man is accused of exposing himself to a child in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The incident occurred Tuesday about 4:45 p.m. on Providence Square in Sterling.

The suspect called over a child, who was playing with friends, to his vehicle and asked about directions to a store, a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The child walked to the car, where the suspect was partially unclothed inside. The suspect then drove away, police said.

He is described as a young man with a thin build and blue eyes. The vehicle is described as a gray sedan, possibly a hatchback.

Detectives are asking residents with surveillance video to check their cameras for any suspicious images Tuesday between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

Below is the area where it happened.

 

