Vote keeps 2 LGBTQ books in Northern Virginia district’s elementary schools

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 10:04 AM

ASHBURN, Va. — Officials in a Northern Virginia school district are pushing back against a campaign by conservative parents to withdraw books with LGBTQ characters from elementary schools.

The Washington Post reports that a subcommittee of the Loudoun school board voted Wednesday to prevent the removal of two books. They are “Prince & Knight” and “Heather Has Two Mommies.”

The subcommittee’s decision will stand for at least a year.

The vote follows the removal of at least five other books after conservative parents launched an effort against LGBTQ literature in elementary schools.

