Sketch released of driver who hit Loudoun County deputy then took off

Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, have released a sketch of the driver they say struck a sheriff’s deputy and then took off in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Day.

The deputy was not seriously hurt in the crash, which happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the area of S. Cottage Road and Lindsay Court, not far from the Loudoun campus of Northern Virginia Community College.

Before being struck, the deputy was running radar to catch speeders and was signaling the driver of a silver Nissan Altima to pull over. The driver stopped at first, but then sped away, hitting the deputy.

In addition to the sketch, the sheriff’s office released a description of the driver. They said he is a black male between 40 and 50 years old, over 6 feet tall and about 240 pounds. At the time of the crash, he was wearing a dark-colored knit cap and black-gray jacket.

Last week, the sheriff’s office released an image of the driver’s car taken from a surveillance camera. It is a silver or light gray 2019-2020 Nissan Altima with Ohio tags, and authorities said it should have damage on the passenger side, from the front to the mid-passenger side door.

Anyone with information about the possible identity of the driver or the whereabouts of the car are asked to contact Det. C. Pickrell at (703) 777-1021.

