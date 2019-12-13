Loudoun County girl injured by fallen tree has died

A Loudoun County, Virginia, community is dealing with the loss of a 12-year-old girl, who was injured when a tree fell on her family's SUV last month.

A 12-year-old Loudoun County, Virginia, girl who was injured along with her father when a tree fell on her family’s SUV last month has died this week.

News of Lindsey Jane Carmello’s passing came in a post from her mother, MaryAnn Carmello, on a GoFundMe page setup for the family.

The seventh-grader at Harmony Middle School had been in the hospital since Nov. 22, when the accident occurred on Purcellville Road.

According to Lauren Posey, a family friend who helped organize the online fundraiser, a dead tree fell on the family’s car, peeling back part of the roof. Posey said the girl’s father was trapped inside; the girl was in the passenger seat, where she sustained multiple skull fractures resulting in traumatic brain injury.

Carmello was placed into a medically-induced coma at the hospital. The girl’s father was treated and released from the hospital.

“Lindsey Jane Carmello, the most precious, sweetest, kindest little girl a father, mother and brother could ever have,” the girl’s mother posted.

The principal at Harmony Middle School notified the school community about the girl’s death on Wednesday, according to Loudoun County Public Schools. Grief counselors were made available to those who may have wanted to talk about what happened.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page setup to help the family with the girl’s medical bills had raised more than $45,800.

