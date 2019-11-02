2 injured after tree falls on vehicle in Loudoun Co.

Two people in northern Virginia were seriously injured when a tree fell on a vehicle.

The accident happened in western Loudoun County Friday night, just before 7 p.m. on Purcellville Road.

A tree fell onto a vehicle as the car was moving, according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Tim Menzenworth.

An adult and a child were flown to a hospital in critical condition, Loudoun County spokeswoman Laura Rinehart confirmed with WTOP. A third passenger in the rear of the car, also a child, was uninjured but taken in for evaluation, Rinehart said.

It is not clear what caused the tree to fall.

