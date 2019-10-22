Composite sketch released of suspect in Loudoun Co. assault, robbery

The sheriff's office in Loudoun County, Virginia, has released a composite sketch of one suspect in an assault and robbery earlier this month.

It occurred around 10 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 200 block of Fletcher Road in Sterling, Virginia. The victim told authorities that four men robbed and assaulted him, and that one had brandished a gun.

That victim sustained serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect in the sketch is described as black, and at the time of the crime, he was wearing a black bandanna, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray athletic pants and Gucci slide sandals.

The victim said the other three were Hispanic. At the time of the crime, one was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts; another had on a white shirt and green shorts; and the third was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office’s app, available on iOS and Android.

