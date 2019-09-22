Loudoun Co. teacher on leave amid private school misconduct probe

Loudoun County, Virginia, public school officials have placed a high school teacher on leave while they review allegations of misconduct over two decades ago at a D.C. private school.

Loudoun County, Virginia, public school officials have placed a high school teacher on leave while they review allegations of misconduct over two decades ago at a D.C. private school.

Eugene Legg has been placed on leave from his current position at Rock Ridge High School after he, and three other former teachers of Northwest D.C.’s Maret School, were accused of inappropriate behavior in an independent investigation released Sept. 19.

The investigators looked into misconduct against eight of the school’s former teachers alleged to have occurred from the mid-1970s to late 2000s, deeming claims against four instructors — including Legg — credible and severe enough for their names to be included in the report.

In an email sent to parents and staff on Saturday, Loudoun County schools acknowledged the report and advised that one of its teachers had been placed on immediate leave for the foreseeable future.

“Please be assured that the safety and security of all students and staff is Loudoun County Public Schools’ highest priority,” the school system wrote. “We clearly communicate our expectations for employee performance and behavior, and we take all reports of alleged misconduct by employees seriously.”

While the email did not name the teacher or the school where they taught, a Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman confirmed to WTOP that it pertained to Legg.