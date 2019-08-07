Hilarie Burton launches campaign to help high school in Sterling

"One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton launched a campaign called "High School Forever" to help a Sterling, Virginia, high school.

Park View High School in Sterling, Virginia has been struggling in recent years with funding for its football team and other extracurricular activities.

Now a famous school alumnus is raising funds to help out.

“One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton launched a campaign called “High School Forever.”

T-shirts, hoodies, hats, mugs and more with that slogan are being sold to benefit her “Project Patriot.”

It gives current students the opportunities and support Burton said she had when she was a student.

Burton’s husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan of “The Walking Dead,” says he will match sales from the first 200 shirts.

