Hilarie Burton launches campaign to help high school in Sterling

Park View High School in Sterling, Virginia has been struggling in recent years with funding for its football team and other extracurricular activities.
Now a famous school alumnus is raising funds to help out.
“One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton launched a campaign called “High School Forever.”
Here we go! Calling all Loudoun County friends and OTH fans! Twenty years ago, my high school – Park View High – in Sterling, Virginia was on it’s way to the Football State Championships. With a thriving PTA and Booster Clubs, the extra curricular scene in my hometown produced champions, scholarships and opportunity for all of us to expand our horizons and excel. Today, the scene is very different. Like many communities across America, our tight knit agricultural community was replaced when AOL built a headquarters there. Big Business did not do Sterling any favors, and as new housing developments were rapidly thrown up to accommodate the booming population, wealth and financial support for the Park View Patriots moved elsewhere. Last summer it was announced that Park View could not mount a Varsity football team for the first time in the school’s history. As I investigated the cause, a severe lack of funding and support for ALL extracurriculars became apparent. The booster clubs are a thing of the past, with most parents having to work multiple jobs or long hours to make ends meet. Park View is now a Title 1 school (that means over half the student body qualifies as low income) but it is right smack dab in the middle of the wealthiest county in America. Sound fair? I didn’t think so either. I’m launching my “High School Forever” campaign to ensure that the students of my alma mater receive the same support and opportunities that I was lucky enough to enjoy as a Park View Patriot. The stage in Park View’s auditorium was where I did my first play in third grade. The lawn of the school is where I had cheerleading practice in middle school. I participated in every club imaginable, staying after school for hours during my high school years. Then, as if all that wasn’t enough, I did an entire 4 more years of high school as a Tree Hill Raven. Now as an adult, I employ high schoolers at the candy shop my husband and I are co-owners of and I’m the director of Project Patriot. I have literally been in High School FOREVER. As we kick off back to school shopping, I hope your nostalgia for high school drives you to purchase one of these exclusive items! Thank you!❤️
T-shirts, hoodies, hats, mugs and more with that slogan are being sold to benefit her “Project Patriot.”
It gives current students the opportunities and support Burton said she had when she was a student.
Burton’s husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan of “The Walking Dead,” says he will match sales from the first 200 shirts.
