The kids won the Southeast Regional Wednesday afternoon with a resounding 12-2 victory over Peachtree City, Georgia. They begin Little League play Aug. 15 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, against the winners of the New England regional.

Standouts in Wednesday’s game were Chase Obstgarten (home run, 4 RBIs), Colton Hicks (home run, 2 RBIs) and pitcher Justin Lee (7 strikeouts in 5.2 innings).

Virginia’s Loudoun South Little League is going to the #LLWS! pic.twitter.com/GfMPmFKmdn — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 7, 2019

But it was relief pitcher Liam Thyen who closed out the win.

The game was played in Georgia, but at a watch party held at Social House Kitchen & Tap in South Riding, Thyen’s aunt Seema Bicocchi of Brambleton screamed when her 11-year-old newphew threw the final strike to end the game.

“Liam has always been really dedicated to the game. He always practiced in the backyard. He knew he was maybe not totally athletically inclined, but he just practiced, and now he’s a star pitcher. He loves the game, he loves his team, he’s such a loving person, and I’m just so proud of him,” Bicocchi said.

She’s planning a trip to see Liam’s next game in person.

“Next week in Pennsylvania, It’s a little bit easier than Georgia, so yes, I have to go watch him now because … we’ve had a really great relationship growing up, and I have to just be there to cheer him on,” Bicocchi said.

Also attending the watch party was Alan Slate of South Riding.

“(They’re) local kids, we all see them running around the neighborhood, so it’s pretty special,” he said.

Why should people watch little league games?

“These kids have heart,” Slate said. “They’re out there playing for every single pitch, every single hit, every single inning, and you can just see the joy in their hearts.”

