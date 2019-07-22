Prison time for a Leesburg man with long criminal history

A Leesburg, Virginia, man has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison for drug dealing and obtaining money by false pretense.

The Loudoun County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Warren Ellwood Shelton Jr. has a lengthy criminal history.

According to a news release, on March 16, 2018, Shelton used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase a Bluetooth speaker for $23.30 at Office Depot. He accepted $76.70 change from the cashier.

When Shelton was arrested a few weeks later on outstanding warrants, police found 10 counterfeit $100 bills in his pocket, a news release said.

Then when he was processed and taken into custody at the Loudoun County jail on April 10, 2018, a Leesburg police officer said he found a bag of cocaine in Shelton’s pocket.

In early 2018, Virginia State Police used a confidential informant to purchase 1.72 grams of cocaine from Shelton in Leesburg.

Shelton was sentenced on one count of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of misdemeanor obtaining money by false pretense.

His prior convictions dating back to 1994 include drug dealing, DUI manslaughter, grand larceny, domestic violence and carrying a concealed weapon.

