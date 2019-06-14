202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Councilman faces call for…

Councilman faces call for resignation for Juneteenth message

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 6:11 pm 06/14/2019 06:11pm
200 Shares
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Civil War re-enactors Lt. James Hayes, from left, Samuel Stephenson and Marvin-Alonzo Greer participate in a Juneteenth celebration at the Atlanta Cyclorama and Civil War Museum in Atlanta. Juneteenth celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865. (Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The president of a northern Virginia NAACP branch is calling for a town councilman’s resignation after he wrote a negative message on a Juneteenth proclamation rather than sign it.

The Leesburg Town Council passed a resolution proclaiming June 19-20 as Juneteenth and urging residents to recognize “this celebration in African-American history.” Juneteenth celebrates slavery’s end in the U.S.

The resolution also recognizes lynchings that occurred in Virginia, including one in Leesburg.

Related Gallery

AP Explains: Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery in the US

A holiday that is spreading across the U.S. and beyond, Juneteenth is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
Councilman Thomas Dunn didn’t sign the proclamation, instead writing “This is a celebration lynchings are not” in his signature line.

Loudoun County NAACP President Michelle Thomas said Dunn’s remark is a clear insult. Dunn told news outlets he won’t resign and criticized groups for refusing to accept differing opinions.

He has written similar messages on proclamations related to gay rights and gun violence.

Councilman Ron Campbell has also called for the councilman’s resignation, but Dunn says he will not resign and has since responded with a statement.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of the freedom of slavery by Texas and should not be diminished by bringing in other issues, while important, are not to be celebrated but observed such as lynchings,” the statement reads.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
juneteenth leesburg Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!