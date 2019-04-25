Credit cards, gift cards, cash and a firearm were among the items stolen from over 25 vehicles and a garage in Ashburn's Belmont communities Tuesday and Wednesday nights, sheriff's officials said.

Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities need the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they think were involved in a rash of thefts around Ashburn this week.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of the pair (see picture) Thursday.

Credit cards, gift cards, cash and a firearm were among the items stolen from over 25 vehicles and a garage in Ashburn’s Belmont communities Tuesday and Wednesday nights, sheriff’s officials said.

It all occurred in the area of Leah May Court, Kimberly Anne Court, La Belle Place, Mary Rita Terrace, Desert Forest Drive, Northville Terrace, Frenchman’s Creek Terrace, Briar Creek Terrace and Kathleen Elizabeth Drive.

Some of the stolen credit cards, they said, were later used in Maryland.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-737-8707. To report any suspicious activity, call 703-777-1021.

The sheriff’s office also reminded residents to keep their car doors locked and to remove any expensive items.

