202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Agricultural all-stars: Loudoun Co.…

Agricultural all-stars: Loudoun Co. program puts farmers on trading cards

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP April 2, 2019 4:12 am 04/02/2019 04:12am
12 Shares

Just like baseball cards, trading cards featuring Loudoun County, Virginia farmers aim to inspire interest in another game altogether — agriculture.

Featuring “Sweet Potato Mike” to “Farmer Beth,” the trading card program — a partnership of Loudoun Economic Development and Loudoun County Public Schools — celebrates farmers and their hard work.

“This is our fourth year,” said Becky Domokos-Bays, Loudoun County’s director of school nutrition services. “I’ve been in this business 35 years. This is phenomenal. This is one of the best programs that we’ve ever done.”

Related Stories

During the unveiling of this year’s cards, one featured farmer — Eric Hilgartner of the Middleburg-based Locksley Farmstead Cheese Company — met students at Arcola Elementary in South Riding. He explained how to grow grass, raise cows, gather milk and make cheese, from soft spreadables, to hard aged cheeses like cheddar and gouda.

“The kids were so cute, and just super interested,” he said.

Their questions, which ranged from practical to downright silly, gave Hilgartner a sense that the children were beginning to form a picture of something foreign to them.

“A vast proportion of the kids never had any experience with a farm,” Hilgartner said. “To me, that’s almost unimaginable — that we’re that far removed from where our food comes from.”

Acknowledging the number of pressures there are on the industry, especially in this region, Hilgartner said he appreciates the chance to participate in a program that shares the importance of farming and farmers. He said he hopes visiting with the local “superstars” from the trading cards will inspire kids to go further and do more.

“We want them to take away just a piece of the passion that I have for working outside and working with animals and farming,” he said. “Not only appreciate what goes in their mouths, but maybe inspire a few to look into a career path and study hard and be involved.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
agriculture Education News farmer trading cards farmers farming Food & Restaurant News kristi king Life & Style Living News Local News loudoun county public schools Loudoun County, VA News Loudoun Economic Development Photo Galleries trading cards Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Today in History: April 3
Celebrity birthdays March 31 - April 6
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600