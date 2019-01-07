Rooney mixed sleeping pills and alcohol before arrest at Dulles: agent

D.C. United soccer star Wayne Rooney mixed prescription sleeping tablets and alcohol before his arrest last month at Dulles International Airport, his agent says.

According to an arrest warrant filed by a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police captain, Rooney was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with public intoxication.

Sources told WTOP Rooney had just gotten off an inbound international flight from a one-day trip to Saudi Arabia, and was headed toward a mobile lounge, when he triggered a secure door alarm. Airport security was not breached during the incident, according to an airports authority statement.

Rooney’s agent told the BBC in a statement: “During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival.”

Rooney was transported to the Loudoun County Detention Center to be held until sober.

Loudoun County District Court records show Rooney paid $116 Friday to resolve the case, including a $25 fine and $91 in court costs.

D.C. United issued a statement Sunday, after WJLA first reported Rooney’s arrest.

“We understand the media’s interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally.”

Rooney has not commented on his arrest, and the team’s statement made no mention whether Rooney would be disciplined.

“Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved,” said his agent.

