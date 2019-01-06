DC United’s Wayne Rooney arrested in Loudoun Co. last month

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority arrested D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney in Loudoun County, Virginia, for public swearing and intoxication on Dec. 16. He was released on Jan. 4.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority arrested D.C. United striker Wayne Rooney in Loudoun County, Virginia, for public swearing and intoxication on Dec. 16.

Rooney was released on his own recognizance and paid a $25 fine on Jan. 4.

“We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December,” D.C. United said in a statement. “We understand the media’s interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally.”

Rooney, the former England and Manchester United captain, was also arrested in September 2017 for driving under the influence in Wilmslow, Cheshire, England. He pleaded guilty, paid a 170-pound fine and was banned from driving for two years. Rooney also agreed to undergo a drink-driving rehab that could reduce the ban.

Rooney paid in 20 games this season — 18 starts with 12 goals — and was signed to a designated player contract in June 2018.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.