PHOTOS: Black bear spotted climbing tree in Aldie, Va.

A black bear was spotted climbing up a tree in Aldie, Virginia, Saturday morning at the intersection of Evergreen Mills Road and Fleetwood Road.

WASHINGTON — While people in the D.C. area scurry to grocery stores to buy the “bear necessities” for the expected snowstorm, one black bear was also spotted possibly getting ready for the inclement weather Saturday morning.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a black bear up on a tree in Aldie, Virginia, Saturday morning. According to Loudoun County Animal Services, the bear was at the intersection of Evergreen Mills Road and Fleetwood Road.

The bear was seen climbing 40-45 feet high up a tree. After a few hours, the bear came down and ran into a wooded area.

Loudoun County Animal Services advised residents to keep their distance, noting “if you see a bear, please give them space.” The Sheriff’s Office also said that black bears are not aggressive, but it’s best to keep away from them.

Animal Services reminded residents to keep trash cans secure and inside, rake up any scattered bird seed and to store grills inside during the winter.

