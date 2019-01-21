Fairfax Co. man charged with attempted capital murder after shooting at Loudoun Co. deputies

A Reston, Virginia, man is facing several charges, including attempted capital murder, after the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said he shot at two responding deputies last week.

WASHINGTON — A Reston, Virginia, man is facing several charges, including attempted capital murder, after the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said he shot at two responding deputies last week.

Hyeong J. Suh, 29, was charged in a shooting following a break-in that happened last Thursday in Paeonian Springs, the sheriff’s office said.

The statutory maximum sentence for attempted capital murder in Virginia is life in prison.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, deputies responded to the 39000 block of Peacock Circle for a trespassing complaint. A witness said a man broke into a trailer that contained firearms, according to the sheriff’s office. The firing of a weapon was also heard on the property.

Suh allegedly fired a weapon several times and opened fire at two responding deputies, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies shot at the suspect and wounded him. He then tried to barricade himself in the trailer, but came out a short time later and surrendered.

Suh was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injury.

He is held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The sheriff’s office did not name the two deputies that shot at him, but said they have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of an investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the sheriff’s office said the shooting took place.

