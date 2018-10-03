202
3 Loudoun Co. students accused of assaulting football player in locker room

By Abigail Constantino October 25, 2018 11:50 pm 10/25/2018 11:50pm
WASHINGTON — Three teenagers who attend Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia, have been charged in connection with an incident that happened in the school’s locker room.

Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old allegedly assaulted an underclassman on the football team on Oct. 1, a news release said. The assault happened after regular school hours.

One student is charged with sexual battery and the two other students are charged with assault and battery.

The school found out about the allegations four days after the alleged assault happened.

Investigation found that the allegations did not meet the criteria of hazing.

The names of the accused are not released because they are juveniles.

Topics:
football player hazing Leesburg police Local News locker room Loudoun County, VA News sexual assault Virginia
