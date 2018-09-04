Va. police departments join forces after string of 7-Eleven robberies

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department is working together with the Leesburg police to track down a man suspected of robbing three 7-Eleven stores.

WASHINGTON — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department is working together with the Leesburg police to track down a man suspected of robbing three Virginia 7-Eleven stores.

The first armed robbery occurred at 2:41 a.m. on Monday inside the 7-Eleven located at 110 Dry Mill Rd. SW in Leesburg. Shortly thereafter, at 2:54 a.m., Leesburg police responded to a second 7-Eleven store two miles away at 700 Fieldstone Dr. NE.

In response to the two Leesburg robberies Monday morning, Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies began conducting additional business checks early Tuesday morning at various convenience stores when they happened upon a third robbery in progress at the 7-Eleven location at 46141 Woodshire Dr.

Police say the third robbery began at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when a man entered the 7-Eleven location.

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. While attempting to leave the store, a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived to perform the business check and interrupted the robbery.

The suspect fled the store with the deputy chasing after him on foot, but he was able to escape in a getaway car.

Here are the locations of the three robberies:

Deputies describe the suspect as a thin male, who wore a gray ski mask, black Nike sweatshirt and black pants. The get away vehicle is described at a light colored four door sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

