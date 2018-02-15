Nurse charged in death of teen at Va. behavioral health care center

A second worker has been arrested in the death of a male teen at a behavioral health care center in Loudoun County.

UPDATE 10/3/2018: William P. Herndon was found not guilty in September.

WASHINGTON — Another worker has been arrested in the death of a teenager at a Loudoun County behavioral health care center.

Melanie A. Lewis, 47, of Stephens City, Virginia, a nurse, was charged Feb. 8 with involuntary manslaughter in the death, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 19, the male teen was reported as unresponsive and not breathing at North Spring Behavioral Healthcare, in Leesburg, Virginia; he died at a hospital.

William P. Herndon, 47, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was indicted in January on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators found that Herndon, a mental health technician at the facility, restrained the boy, and that Lewis failed to intervene when the restraint was incorrectly administered. The Office of the Medical Examiner concluded the boy died from positional asphyxiation.

Lewis was taken into custody on Thursday.

