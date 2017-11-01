Chantilly man arrested, charged in wife’s death

WASHINGTON — A Chantilly, Virginia, man was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, police say.

Frank D. Price, Jr., 47, is suspected of killing Winsome Ann Marie Price, 36.

On Oct. 28, Loudoun County police responded to a 911 call from a residence on Gayfeather Drive, where a family member discovered Winsome’s body inside the home shortly before 8:15 a.m.

Prior to the 911 call, officers had been investigating a serious head-on crash involving Price near Gum Spring Road and Mayhew Lane.

Price was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver suffered more severe injuries and is recovering.

The crash is still under investigation.

Price is being held without bond.

