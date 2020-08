With all our time at home, this is the perfect moment to make sure everything is in working order by making

repairs

or even replacements to your outdoor setup. Changing seasons and weather elements will wear your fence over time – look into any simple fixes you can get now so that your fence isn’t left vulnerable during the winter months. If your fence has irreparable damage, get a head start on replacing it with a free estimate from Long Fence. Read ahead for more info on how to get started!

Photo Credit:

GettyImages

,

geargodz