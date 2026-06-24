As storms pick up, Pepco readies for storm season and shares ways to save on summer power bills

The summer storm season has already arrived, and in some parts of the D.C. area, it’s already led to power outages. Pepco shares how they prepare.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How Pepco is preparing for summer storms & heatwaves

The summer storm season has already arrived, and in some parts of the D.C. area, it’s already led to power outages. Getting the power back, especially when strong storms can lead to widespread outages, takes trained crews who can brave difficult conditions to get the juice flowing again.

As a crew trained behind him in Rockville, Maryland, on how to restore power after a branch strikes a power line, Pepco Chief Operating Officer Rodney Oddoye said utilities have to be prepared because recent years have kept crews busy.

“We’re having more storms of late than we’ve ever had,” Oddoye said.

Oddoye said crews often begin responding to outages even before customers report losing power.

“We use a pretty sophisticated system that allows us to be able to really track the outages,” he said.

In addition to practicing for storm response, Oddoye said the utility is also working to put the grid in the best position to avoid damage.

“We’ve replaced poles, we’ve upgraded our transformers, we’ve put new wire up in the air, we put new cable in the ground,” he said.

Also, tree trimming happens year-round to keep branches away from power lines and poles.

Restoration typically takes time, one to three hours or more depending on the scope of the work, according to Edwin Velasquez, a lead lineman. He said in some cases, a crew will arrive to determine the work needed, followed by other crews that complete the repairs.

Velasquez said crews move as fast as they safely can, but there are many steps they must take to protect themselves.

“It’s really a dangerous job, but you know, we look out for each other and we’re our brother’s keeper,” Velasquez said.

He said they must make sure all downed lines are not energized, a process that can take time but is critical.

“We want to go back home to our families,” he said.

Rob Spelman, senior manager of overhead maintenance and construction at Pepco’s Rockville facility, said customers should take the same precautions and treat every downed line as if it’s live.

“Stay at least 30 feet away and report that downed power line either to our emergency phone number or through your Pepco app immediately,” he said.

Spelman also urged everyone to be storm-ready, including making sure devices are charged and having battery backups on hand.

Oddoye said there is also a priority list when responding to widespread outages, starting with critical facilities.

“We’re certainly prioritizing our pumping stations, because we want to make sure that people have access to water and that those amenities are working well,” he said.

Schools are added to that priority list when they are in session.

While getting the power back online for everyone may take time, Spelman urged people to keep crews in mind.

“We’re working in long hours, sometimes in 100+ degree weather, 16 hours a day to restore this power. So, we just ask for a little patience and a little understanding for the hard work that these men and women behind me are doing on a daily basis.”

Tips to keep energy bills down during summer heat

As summer temperatures climb, so can your energy bill, especially when air conditioners are working overtime.

Pepco said there are ways you can stay cool while keeping costs under control.

Chuck McDade, a communications manager at Pepco, said one of the biggest steps you can take is tracking how much electricity you’re using.

“The number one thing a customer can do is download our free app and sign up for usage alerts, and in those alerts you can actually monitor when you’re approaching your usage limit to help save money,” he said.

He says your thermostat plays a major role in how much energy you use during the summer.

“If you can, if your health permits, and your comfort level, raise that temperature up 5, 6, 7 degrees higher than you normally will,” he said.

Keeping your home a few degrees warmer can help reduce how often your air conditioner runs. He also recommended getting a smart thermostat, which can help regulate home temperature.

McDade said there are also simple ways to keep heat out of your home.

“If you’re not home, close those blinds, keep that sun outside of your house,” he said.

Timing is another factor. Appliances that generate heat, such as dryers, can make your cooling system work harder during the hottest parts of the day.

“Try to use those devices, those appliances late at night to prevent that heat usage from coming, and also to help keep your usage low,” he said.

The utility said taking small steps now can help avoid higher bills when the hottest days of summer arrive.

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