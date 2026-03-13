Wacky March weather continues in DC region with wind gusts to 40 mph

On the heels of swinging from the mid-80s to the low-30s and snowing in less than 24 hours, Friday brings an unpleasant wrinkle to the D.C. region's weather pattern — gusty winds.

On the heels of swinging from the mid-80s and sunny to the low 30s and snowing in less than 24 hours, Friday brings an unpleasant wrinkle to the D.C. region’s roller coaster weather pattern — gusty winds.

“You will feel the wind today while walking and driving,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said, adding that the gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph.

By the afternoon, temperatures warm up to around average for March, with highs in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Fortunately, the weekend is looking more pleasant and less windy. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-60s, with Saturday being the sunnier of both days. The forecast will be mostly dry, aside from the faint possibility of showers Sunday evening.

Whelan said Monday will bring another weathermaker.

“It will warm and humid, rain, and maybe severe storms, and then another push of cold by Tuesday,” Whelan said.

FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Mix of sun and clouds; windy afternoon

Highs: 55-59

Winds: Southwest 10-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph

It’s a cold morning, so have a warm coat. Watch for icy patches, as well, with temperatures below freezing across much of the area. Seasonable high temperatures in the 50s are expected, but get ready for some roaring winds this afternoon. Southerly winds will increase late morning with gusts over 30 mph from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Dry weather is expected this evening with gusty breezes continuing and temperatures falling into the low 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy

Lows: 40-45

Winds: Southwest 5-15, Gusts 25 mph

Gusty breezes will continue overnight with temperatures, remaining well above freezing, in the low to mid 40s. It will feel colder with the wind.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 56-63

Winds: West 5-15 mph

Relatively quiet March weather is in store Saturday. It will remain breezy, at times, with seasonable temperatures in the 50s. Areas south of D.C. will likely see high temperatures at, or slightly above, 60 degrees.

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 56-62

Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph

Most of the day is dry and breezy with southeast winds. The next weather-maker will be on approach with light rain Sunday evening into the overnight hours.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

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