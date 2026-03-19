States demand refunds on ‘illegal’ Trump tariffs as Maryland and Virginia join $166B push

Maryland and Virginia are part of a growing, multistate push to force Congress to refund more than $166 billion in tariffs, after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump policy illegal.

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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones on push for tariff refunds

Maryland and Virginia are part of a growing, multistate push to force Congress to refund more than $166 billion in tariffs, after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump policy illegal.

Attorneys general in more than a dozen states, including Maryland and Virginia, are arguing the money to pay for President Donald Trump’s tariffs came straight out of consumers’ pockets.

In a letter to lawmakers, Democratic attorneys general say more than $166 billion was collected from over 330,000 businesses and individuals, and they want that money returned automatically, with interest, without requiring claims or court action.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said the tariffs ultimately hit consumers hardest.

“We want the money that was borne by consumers … back in their pockets,” Jones told WTOP. He pointed to estimates showing the average Virginian paid about $1,700 more last year because of tariffs.

“That’s groceries, rent, diapers — real money for real people,” he said.

Jones said key sectors in Virginia, including agriculture, forestry and the Port of Virginia, were also hit, with container traffic declining as tariffs took hold.

The coalition is calling on Congress to create a uniform refund process and ensure businesses pass reimbursements along to consumers.

Jones said affordability concerns cut across party lines.

“People are having a hard time making ends meet,” he said. “That money belongs to them, and we’re using every tool we have to try to get it back.”

Back in February, the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s far-reaching global tariffs, handing him a stinging loss that sparked a furious attack on the court he helped shape.

Trump said he was “absolutely ashamed” of some justices who ruled 6-3 against him, calling them “disloyal to our Constitution” and “lapdogs.” At one point he even raised the specter of foreign influence without citing any evidence.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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