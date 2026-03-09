Smithsonian celebrates golden anniversary of ‘Wonder Woman’ TV series with Lynda Carter 

Before there was Captain Marvel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or even Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games," there was Wonder Woman.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Lynda Carter honors 50 years of Wonder Woman in DC Throughout March, WTOP is celebrating Women’s History Month. Join us on-air and online as we honor the achievements of women in the D.C. region.

Before there was Captain Marvel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or even Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games,” there was the first widely recognized female superhero and action hero: Wonder Woman.

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of the “Wonder Woman” TV series on ABC, before moving to CBS.

The Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building was packed on March 5 for a conversation with Lynda Carter, the actor who brought Diana Prince and Wonder Woman to life.

Carter was joined on stage by Patty Jenkins, the director, writer and producer behind the “Wonder Woman” movie franchise, starring Gal Gadot.

The line to get into the event stretched out the door. Before it began, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), waited patiently, and refused an offer to skip the line, even though she and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) were guest speakers.

Showing the broad appeal of Wonder Woman, attendees included people of all ages, races and genders. The one thing they all had in common: all rose to their feet once Carter graced the stage.

The Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building was packed on March 5 for a conversation with Lynda Carter (middle), the actor who brought Diana Prince and Wonder Woman to life.(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) The Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building was packed on March 5 for a conversation with Lynda Carter (middle), the actor who brought Diana Prince and Wonder Woman to life.(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Matching the smiles in the audience was Carter, who seemed to look at each person in the eye to make them feel welcomed.

Those in attendance learned it was Carter’s idea to have Diana Prince transform into Wonder Woman with a spinning pirouette.

Carter said the special effects team and producers had a Superman hang-up: “They didn’t know how to transform me because they couldn’t put me in a phone booth.

Carter, who treats the role of Wonder Woman as a gift, shared the show’s origin stories as if she were talking to friends in her living room.

The truth is, she was with friends. While Carter is close to Jenkins and Malliotakis, she has been friends with Dingell, the godmother of her children, for decades.

‘I knew exactly who she was’

After the event, Carter told WTOP that as soon as she was cast, she “knew that Wonder Woman was an important character.”

“I thought that I could make a difference in how I played her,” Carter said. “I knew exactly who she was.”

Carter, who was in her early 20s when the show made its debut, pointed out that this was “women’s lib time.”

“I didn’t think that necessarily the studio was right there with how I wanted to play her,” Carter said. “I think they wanted me to play her a little tougher.”

While no one would say Wonder Woman wasn’t tough, she was portrayed by Carter with warmth, which made her very relatable.

“I think that people in general, even today, feel safe around me,” Carter said. “I think it has to do with kindness.”

‘One of those pinch me’ Hollywood moments

Carter included Gadot, who portrayed Wonder Woman on the big screen, and the franchise’s director, Jenkins, in that description.

Along with both “Wonder Woman” movies, Jenkins directed “Monster,” which earned Charlize Theron an Oscar for best actress.

Jenkins said the importance of Wonder Woman can’t be overstated.

“The ultimate female mother, loving gorgeous character and powerful,” Jenkins said. “All wrapped into one character, and to be one of the only ones we have has made her like, go on and on for kids everywhere, people everywhere.”

Few understand that more than someone who grew up loving the TV show, went on to bring the character to theaters around the world and eventually become close friends with Wonder Woman (Carter) herself.

“It’s incredible,” Jenkins said. “Sometimes I’ll actually stop and think, if you told me as a kid that this most glorious person I’ve ever seen in my life, both inside and out, would actually become a part of my life, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

As Carter greeted fans, posed for selfies and held a baby dressed like Wonder Woman, Jenkins said, “It’s one of those ‘pinch me, Hollywood dreams come true’.”

As Carter left the building, she stopped for everyone wanted a moment with her.

That did not stop once she got outside.

As Carter was in her SUV about to drive away, she was still greeting people, thanking them for attending the event and helping her celebrate 50 years of Wonder Woman.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.