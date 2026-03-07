How a Fairfax Co. woman secured a new national powerlifting record

Recovering from surgery and searching for a new athletic outlet, 75‑year‑old Becky Lane turned to powerlifting — and quickly shattered a national dead lift record.

Becky Lane was recovering from surgery in February 2021 when she started strength training at the gym, but it was very basic.

She’s always been a runner, but within the last year, she’s had to stop, which left her itching to find something else to satisfy her desire to exercise.

Earlier this year, a friend encouraged her to consider powerlifting. She didn’t give in until the same friend dared her to participate in a powerlifting competition.

Three weeks later, on Valentine’s Day in Pennsylvania, Lane broke a national record in dead lift, pulling 140 pounds in the qualifier event. Now, at 75 years old, Lane will participate in the U.S. Powerlifting Association’s 2026 Ultra Nationals competition in California this May.

‘You can better yourself’

“Too often, if someone has a medical condition, once they receive that news, they just go down,” Lane told WTOP. “Whereas if they take that news and allow it to build themselves up, they can be anybody they want to be.”

Lane trains alongside Pete Gallelli, the head trainer at the YMCA in Reston. The pair met over four years ago, and Gallelli said strength training became a focus when Lane’s arthritis, aged joints and spine surgeries resulted in some limitations.

“Don’t let life, don’t let arthritis, don’t let age, don’t let injuries limit your success,” Gallelli said. “You can achieve huge things. And Becky is … strong, but she’s not Superwoman. She is the same as a lot of people in this gym that I think if you put your mind to it, the goal is you can do this. You can better yourself.”

Lane focuses on weights three days a week, and cardio, abs and stretching for another three days.

Her husband ran for Georgetown University, Lane said, and she recalled the time she did her first run. He motivated her to have fun. Instead, she was focused on winning.

Focusing on ‘bringing forth the best’

Lane characterized herself as mature instead of aged, because, “I don’t like the word aged, so I am a mature, smaller person.”

That means her weights are lighter compared to women in other age categories. Competitions are organized based on age and weight.

To practice, Lane encourages whoever she’s with not to tell her how much weight is being added. It helps her overcome the mental aspect of the exercise. The approach paid off in Pennsylvania.

“We try to bring forth the best of ourselves that we can be,” Lane said. “And this is what I’m trying to do now, to bring forth the best I can be at this.”

Outside of the gym, she helps with a nonprofit that’s created “a group of thought leaders” from around the world who come together to discuss security and life safety. But the competitive approach in powerlifting brings an added benefit.

“Becky sees a natural spill over to that. I see my clients, they tell me, ‘When I lift, I’m better at my job. I think a little clearer. I can organize better,'” Gallelli said.

Lane is scheduled to participate in the YMCA Reston Powerlifting Meet on Saturday morning. Competitors range in age from 14 to 83. Donations from the event will go toward the YMCA’s annual Send a Kid to Camp programming.

“I always am nervous about meets of any sort,” Lane said. “So I won’t sleep most likely.”

Local news outlet Fairfax County Times first reported Lane’s record.

