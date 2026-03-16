More strong winds in the DC region after earlier severe storms cause flooding

Much of the area is under a moderate risk for severe storms, according to the National Weather Service. Some storms could produce winds of 65 to 75 mph, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe thunderstorms and more gusty winds are expected in the D.C. region Monday night after earlier rainfall left behind puddles or flooding on some area roadways.

Severe storms swept through late Monday morning and early in the afternoon, packing gusts up to 60 mph with heavy downpours.

More rough weather in the form of thunderstorms and strong wind gusts is expected to hit the D.C. area Monday evening as a cold front approaches.

These watches and warnings from the National Weather Service are in effect for the D.C. region:

Severe thunderstorm warnings until 9:15 p.m.

until 9:15 p.m. Coastal flood warning along the shoreline in Anne Arundel County until 11 p.m.

along the shoreline in Anne Arundel County until 11 p.m. Wind advisory from 8 p.m. until midnight, with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“One more band of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms will move through this evening,” WTOP Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “They’ll be enough to bring down some trees and power lines.”

Those storms, packing potentially damaging winds, should arrive in the D.C. metro area around 9 p.m. and leave before midnight, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Earlier Monday, the hazards included rainfall rates reaching 3 to 5 inches an hour.

Some area roadways experienced flooding, including Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway.

Blinding rainfall around 2 p.m. led to major still-water flooding on the Beltway at the American Legion Bridge. It’s not usually a spot that experiences recurring roadway flooding, but water up to a foot deep pooled on the Outer Loop between the Jersey walls.

One car stalled in the high water. Maryland authorities responded about an hour after the flooding began and stopped traffic for about 15 minutes as they probed for storm drains.

On I-270, six of seven southbound lanes were submerged by high water near the lane divide in Bethesda. Several other areas of deep water developed on I-270 northbound near Montrose Road and the Inner Loop near River Road. It receded by 3:30 p.m.

Stick with WTOP Traffic for the latest on conditions.

The National Weather Service canceled a tornado watch early in the day. It was originally slated to last until 7 p.m.

Tornado warnings popped up for parts of the D.C. region as the NWS spotted rotations on the radar.

Storms moved through at 55 mph, bringing with them some powerful winds as high as 60 mph and knocking out power for thousands of homes.

The NWS advised that storms would move “very rapidly” and to “take action” when “warnings are issued,” not wait until one can hear or see signs of them.

Behind the storms, a strong cold front will sweep through, bringing a dramatic shift in conditions for St. Patrick’s Day.

The storms and rainfall are expected to wrap up overnight with a few wet snowflakes in the mix as temperatures plummet into the 20s and 30s after midnight.

Tuesday will feel much more like winter is returning to the region, as high temperatures may struggle to reach the upper 30s to mid-40s, and gusty northwest winds could make it feel closer to the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts reaching 40 mph are possible, adding to the chilly feel.

Students and federal workers sent home early

Ahead of Monday’s stormy weather, much of the area was placed under a moderate risk for severe storms: Level 4 out of 5, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. That designation is rarely issued for the D.C. region.

Federal employees were authorized for early departure by the Office of Personnel Management.

Schools across the D.C. closed or dismissed students early in anticipation of severe weather. A full list is available on WTOP.com.

Some flights were delayed at local airports Monday as the severe weather swept through the region. Ground stops that were put in place at Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport have been lifted.

Ahead of the storms, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Full forecast

MONDAY EVENING: WEATHER ALERT

Showers, possibly a thunderstorm

Temperatures: Low 60s and falling

Winds: South 15-25 mph with gusts to 50-60 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and a risk of thunderstorms before midnight. Rain may mix with wet snow. Windy and sharply colder.

Lows: Upper 20s to mid 30s

Winds: West 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold for St. Patrick’s Day

Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wind Chills: 25-35

Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold

Highs: Near 40

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Current conditions

Power outages

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