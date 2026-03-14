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Security at a local Jewish congregation calls ‘new reality’ of antisemitic attacks unacceptable

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 14, 2026, 8:50 AM

A D.C. congregation made a significant investment in security infrastructure and personnel following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

This week’s attack outside a synagogue in Michigan is another reason why the Washington Hebrew Congregation says the security is necessary.

In the attack in Michigan, a man rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel outside Detroit. The man, later identified by officials as Lebanese immigrant Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, took his own life outside the synagogue and a security guard was injured; none of the children inside the synagogue school were hurt.

“The security infrastructure that we are putting in place, unfortunately, is going to be permanent moving forward,” said Lindsay Feldman, executive director of the Washington Hebrew Congregation.

She explained that, given the current climate, it unfortunately must be.

“In the wake of Oct. 7, there’s been an increase in antisemitism that followed and continues to this day,” Feldman added. “That’s, unfortunately, our new reality it’s unacceptable, but it is our new reality.”

At the Washington Hebrew Congregation, Feldman said the measures they’ve been forced to take do provide peace of mind for people.

“There’s seen security, there’s unseen security; and our goal is to always ensure people feel safe, not just are safe, but feel safe and spiritually at home when they walk through our doors,” she said.

One of the difficult realities is the cost of those security measures, and that’s especially tough for nonprofit religious institutions.

But Feldman said Washington Hebrew is focused on protecting their community.

“We are focused on supporting one another and ensuring that our synagogues remain places meaning, connection and Jewish life,” she said.

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Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

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