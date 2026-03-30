Is this the year you build a deck? Important things to remember

Brasler said many homeowners are surprised by how long the project can take, from gathering designs, assembling materials, construction and completing instructions.

Enjoying a cookout, an iced tea or a good book on your home’s new — or rebuilt — deck sounds relaxing, but a consumer expert says the project takes a lot of planning and follow-through.

“It takes a lot of knowledge of load-bearing principles and building materials to create a safe, stable deck,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook. “That’s why new decks must be permitted and inspected by local building authorities.”

Brasler said many homeowners are surprised by how long the project can take, from gathering designs, assembling materials, construction and completing instructions.

In considering the layout of the deck, the materials to be used, and features including a hot tub or an outdoor kitchen, Brasler said a deck is as much an engineering project as a construction one.

In Washington Consumers’ Checkbooks ratings of deck builders in the D.C. area, Brasler said don’t hire a deck builder unless the company will navigate the permitting process for you.

“It’s a huge, red flag,” Brasler said. “If you’re talking to a deck builder and they tell you that you’re going to be the one responsible, or that a permit won’t be needed at all, it usually means they’re not licensed to do the work, or they don’t think, for some reason, that their work will pass inspection.”

Brasler suggests getting written bids from at least three contractors.

“Our undercover shoppers found that some companies charge thousands of dollars more than others for the exact same work,” Brasler said. “Low prices don’t always mean inferior work — often great companies simply charge lower prices than other companies.”

Ask a company for proof that they carry general liability and workers’ compensation insurance, Brasler said.

The contract should include start and end dates, and a warranty on work and materials.

“The best way to protect yourself against a substandard job is to arrange to pay as little as possible until the work is finished and your satisfied,” Brasler said.

If your project requires a lot of materials, “it’s reasonable to pay a deposit against those expenses, say 10 or 20%,” Brasler said. “But paying for the entire job or even half of the job up front means that now you don’t get to say when the work is done.”

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