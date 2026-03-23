Drivers face new lane closures on GW Parkway and Roosevelt Bridge during repairs

Starting Monday, the National Park Service will begin resurfacing sections of the George Washington Parkway between Spout Run Parkway and Interstate 395, and between Reagan National Airport and First Street.

Drivers will need to pack their patience starting Monday if they’re driving along two major D.C.-area arteries.

The National Park Service begins lane closures to resurface sections of the George Washington Parkway between Spout Run Parkway and Interstate 395, and between Reagan National Airport and First Street, in Alexandria, Virginia.

To extend the life of the parkway, crews will remove the top layer of worn asphalt and pave it with new asphalt.

During morning weekday rush hours (5:30 to 9:30 a.m.) there will be two southbound lanes toward D.C. and one northbound lane. During the evening rush (2:45 to 7:15 p.m.), drivers will have two northbound lanes and one southbound. During weekday middays (9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.), overnight hours (7:15 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.) and on weekends, drivers will have only have one open lane in each direction.

The National Park Service said construction may require occasional closures along the parkway. It will share detour information before those occur.

Work will continue through mid-June as weather permits.

Drivers will find even more of a squeeze on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, because the D.C. Department of Transportation is starting placement of new bridge deck panels.

The work will reduce I-66 Eastbound, or inbound, lanes on the bridge to just one lane through April 4, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. DDOT said that for certain portions of the work, traffic will be stopped, briefly, to set the new deck panels into position.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, if they can, during those overnight closure windows.

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