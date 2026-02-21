With ‘nothing up his sleeve,’ illusionist takes Bethesda audience on a magic carpet ride

The world premiere of "Nothing Up My Sleeve: Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans," now playing at the Bethesda theater through March 15, features illusionist Dendy, who takes the audience on a very personal journey through his life growing up in a small Midwestern town.

Dendy on the set of "Nothing Up My Sleeve, Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans."(Credit Margot Schulman) Dendy on the set of "Nothing Up My Sleeve, Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans."(Credit Margot Schulman) At its core, Round House Theatre’s latest entry is a magic show; but it’s so much more.

Dendy recounts being a lonely child. But once he got his first magic set, everything changed. He was hooked for life. And once he transforms himself into that little kid — complete with a lisp — in the first act, the audience is hooked, too.

Dendy almost glides through the sure-to-win-awards set like a dancer. The strategic lighting plays a strong part, and the music subtly sets the mood without being dominant or a distraction. And the Mister Rogers-like wardrobe changes are lovely.

Everything feels warm, cozy and just right.

Though it’s described as a one-man show, “Nothing Up My Sleeve” is anything but. Dendy relies heavily on audience members to be part of the act. The man knows how to work a crowd.

He mixes in the history of magic while paying homage to some of his heroes. Dendy is clearly a master magician, but he’s really a storyteller at heart.

The show was conceived and co-written by Dendy and Aaron Posner, who also directed. The two previously collaborated (along with Teller of Penn and Teller) on a very different take of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” which was a hit at Round House in 2022.

If all goes well, producers are hoping “Nothing Up My Sleeve” will get a U.S. tour down the road and perhaps a U.K. tour after that.

I was reminded of the last live magic show I saw — way back in the mid-90s — “Ricky Jay and His 52 Assistants,” which was scintillating. Jay was a master showman and manipulator.

The biggest difference for me: this show is warmer, kinder and gentler. You want to be Dendy’s friend. Most magicians can’t pull off that trick.

“Nothing Up My Sleeve” is intimate, it’s funny, it’s heartwarming, it’s delightful. There’s nothing objectionable or offensive. It’s for adults but very appropriate for kids ages 10 and older.

If you’re looking for amazing sleight of hand, disappearing objects and oh-my-gosh-how-did-he-do-that moments, you won’t be disappointed.

But if you want more details about the show, you’ve come to the wrong place. To say more would be akin to explaining a magic trick, and that’s obviously a no-no.

One other thing: In an era when shows and movies can sometimes push three hours, it’s nice to have one that’s barely two hours. It actually feels like less and leaves you wanting more.

And that might be the show’s greatest trick of all.

